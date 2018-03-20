20 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Withdraw From Burdhubo Town

The Al-Qaeda-aligned Al Shabaab militants have withdrawn from Burdhubo district in Gedo region in Southern Somalia hours after it capturing it from Somali troops on Monday night.

The residents in the town have told Radio Shabelle region that al-Shabab battle-wagons loaded with their weapons had been leaving since the morning.

Ethiopian troops serving under African Union mission in Somalia, known as [AMISOM] and Somali government forces retook control of the town shortly after Al-Shabaab pull out.

The situation has returned to normal as the allied forces secured the town and carried out a mine clearing operation following their comeback, according to the locals.

Al-Shabab has lost control of several small towns, including Mogadishu in the past years but still controls large swathes of territory in rural areas.

