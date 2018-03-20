20 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Yaounde Air Force Base 101 - Commander, Chief of Centre Division Installed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

Colonel Ossomba Etienne and Navy Captain Megueri Bang Marcel were commissioned yesterday by the Secretary of State in charge of Ex-Service Men and War Victims.

On behalf of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defense in charge of Ex-Service Men and War Victims, Koumpa Issa has installed the Commander of the Yaounde Air Force Base 101 and the Chief of the Centre Division in charge of Ex-Service Men and War Victims.

Colonel Ossomba Etienne and Navy Captain Megueri Bang Marcel took up their functions yesterday, March 19, 2018 after an installation ceremony following their appointment on February 21, 2018 by President Paul Biya. Colonel Ossomba Etienne, formerly Commander of the Douala Air Force Base 201 takes over from Colonel Mvondo Menyengue who was promoted as Major-General in the Air Force. Navy Captain Megueri Bang Marcel on his part replaces Colonel Akono Mvondo Bill now Technical Adviser N° 1 at the Ministry of Defence.

Encouraging them to protect State institutions, Koumpa Issa said they should equally be very disciplined and professional in their mission of preserving territorial integrity. "There is need to work in a well-coordinated strategy, rigour and professionalism for the protection of persons and property at this given time in our country. We are faced with security challenges in the Far North caused by Boko Haram, the situation in the North West and South West Regions, kidnapping and hostage taking, poaching, and maritime insecurity. There is therefore need to preserve an atmosphere of collaboration with the population for a guarantee to security," he stated.

To Navy Captain Megueri, he said assistance to ex-service men and war victims should be regular. The Secretary of State urged him to constantly see to the wellbeing of ex-service men in accordance with the law for their patriotism in servicing the nation and contributing to the promotion of peace.

J'aime

Cameroon

Armed Anglophone Separatists Kidnap 40

Armed separatists in Cameroon have abducted 40 people, including a government official. The abductions occurred as… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.