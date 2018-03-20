Cameroon: Commercial Motorcycling - Actors Opt for Complete Identification

They reached new measures to reorganise the sector in Bamenda during a meeting with the Minister of Territorial Administration on working visit to the Region.

Persons engaged in commercial motorbike activities in the North West Region will henceforth be expected to be duly registered with competent authorities and wear identification jackets. Members of motorcycle trade unions resolved to reinforce the measure as a way of rooting out bike riders among them who foment trouble and pose as a threat to the peace and security of the region. The decisions were arrived at in a strategic meeting with the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, Sunday March 18, 2018.

According to Minister Atanga, who is also Permanent Secretary of the National Security Council, 95 per cent of recent criminal activities recorded in the North West Region were associated to motorbike riders. The crimes include killing, hit and run, rape, arson attacks, intimidation, amongst others. Against this backdrop, the Minister noted that order had to be restored so that moral persons in the sector do not suffer from collective punishment.

In this light, commercial bike riders belonging to different trade unions across the North West Region promised to collaborate with the administration for the sake of security and to put an end to crimes attributable to their trade. Manka Caroline Ngwa, Vice National President of the National Trade Union for Proprietors and Commercial Motorbike Riders in Cameroon (SYNAPMOTAC), pleaded with administrative authorities to give them three months to get their members regularize, an appeal which was granted by Minister Atanga Nji.

Sunday's meeting was also an avenue for the Territorial Administration boss to donate safety equipment and identification jackets to motorcycle riders. Atanga Nji used the occasion to hand two new motorcycles to the Governor of the North West Region for onward transmission. The bikes were to compensate some commercial motorbike riders who denounced an attack they had been commissioned by separatists to carry out against civilian and military targets. They had also handed tens of arms and ammunitions to local authorities. Motorbike riders who attended the strategic meeting went home with peace plants given to them by Minister Atanga.

Enter Traditional Rulers During his working visit to the North West Region, Minister Atanga also had a meeting with traditional rulers of the region. The Minister expressed dissatisfaction that fons were being threatened by their subjects. To this regard, he warned that there will be no hiding ground for those intimidating fons, vowing that the authority of the custodians of tradition needs to be restored. "People can't chase away fons from their palaces," Atanga Nji thundered. In another perspective, the Minister announced that the various factions of the North West Fons Union will be brought to the dialogue table so that in no distant future, there shall be only one formidable union.

Fon Chafah Isaac of Bangolan, one of the traditional rulers who spoke at the meeting commended administrative authorities for their constant support. "The authority of the fon is still there because of administrative authorities," he said.

The North West fons declared the Head of State, Paul Biya as their candidate of choice for presidential election before pledging their support to him.

