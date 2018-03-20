Photo: The Herald

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).

United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Harry Thomas Jnr has said his country is willing to assist the new Government led by President Mnangagwa following the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe last year.

Ambassador Thomas made the remarks after paying a courtesy call on Acting President Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa offices yesterday.

"It is the first time (to meet Acting President Chiwenga), we had the pleasure to meet him and his team," he said. "We told him that the American people and the government are very much interested in helping Zimbabwe in this new dispensation, especially in terms of economic reform, job opportunities, investment that we know is dear to every Zimbabwean."

Ambassador Thomas said there were various areas that the two countries could cooperate on for mutual benefit.

"I think they (relations) will be fantastic," he said. "Look at opportunities in agriculture, tourism, mining and of course we have great people-to-people relations.

"Look at all the Zimbabweans doing well in America, and we would like to see that goal reversed where Americans are here and doing well with partnerships with Zimbabwe, especially in business.

"You have 1 600 Zimbabweans studying in America on scholarships and we would like to see more of that."

Ambassador Thomas thanked President Mnangagwa for extending an invitation to US observers for the forthcoming elections to be held in July.

"We are very pleased that President Mnangagwa has invited American monitors and observers to elections this coming July or August," he said.

Zimbabwe and the US are beginning to warm up to each other following the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa, after years of antagonism during former president Robert Mugabe's era.