Zimbabwe: 4 Arrested for Rape, Robbery

Police in Gweru have arrested four armed robbers from Kadoma who allegedly raped a woman who was on her way to church before hijacking a vehicle, which they used as a getaway car.

Simon Kurambwa Chingwerembe (29), Tafadzwa Rafamoyo (23), Justice Peter Ncube (29) and James Masocha (21) all of Rimuka, Kadoma, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing charges of rape, robbery and car-jacking.

They pleaded not guilty but were remanded in custody to March 28 for trial. It is the State case that on July 14 last year in Mkoba 7, Gweru, at around 10pm, the quartet allegedly saw two women walking along a footpath on their way to church and hatched a plan to rob and rape them.

They approached the women holding knives and ordered them to remain quiet before demanding cash and valuables.

One of the women allegedly escaped, leaving her churchmate at the mercy of the gang.

The court heard that the gang ordered the woman to lie down before raping her. After raping the woman the group allegedly fled the scene before stopping and hitching a ride in a vehicle that was on its way to Mkoba 17.

While inside the car they held a knife against the driver Mr Tirivangani Mudzimba's head and ordered him to stop the car.

He complied and was forced out of the vehicle. Chingwerembe allegedly drove the vehicle leaving the complainant alone in the dark.