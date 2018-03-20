20 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: EU Poll Mission Arrives

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
Harare CBD (file photo).
By Felex Share

A nine-member European Union (EU) election exploratory team, led by the bloc's Head of Democracy and Support Unit Mr Patrick Costello, arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday for pre-election assessment ahead of harmonised elections to be held by end of July.

The team, the first such in 16 years, gets down to work today and will be in Zimbabwe until Friday.

This comes as EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Phillipe Van Damme yesterday commended President Mnangagwa for opening up electoral processes to ensure credible, free and fair elections.

