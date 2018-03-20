Nigeria: ICPC Secures 127-Year Jail Term for Federal Pay Officer

Abuja and Lagos — A high Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has sentenced a Federal Pay Officer, Lawal Wilson Olusegun, to 127 years imprisonment for diverting N103 million infrastructural development and meal subsidies funds of three federal government colleges.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Olusegun before Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi on a 24-count charge bordering on abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds.

ICPC, in the charge sheet accused the ex-pay officer of embezzling funds meant for feeding of students in Federal Science Technical College, Ijebu-Imushin, Federal Government Girl's College, Sagamu and Federal Government College, Odogbolu.He was accused of conferring corrupt advantage upon himself, "when he diverted subsidy monies through his company, SOG Best Concept Nigeria Limited to his personal use without any authorisation, contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000."

He was also charged for fraudulent acquisition of property contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the Act, "When he registered a private Limited Liability Company, while still being in Federal Government's employ."

The court found him guilty on all the 24 counts and sentenced him to five years in jail for counts one to 20 for violating Section 19 of the ICPC Act 2000.Justice Majekodunmi further sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on counts 21-23 for contravening Section 12 of the Act 2000 and another three years on count 24 for violating Section 456 of the Criminal Code. All the sentences are without options of fine.

Before his arraignment in 2016, ICPC had recovered N56.1 million from the accused, which was handed over to the representatives of the affected schools.The trial judge, while handing down the sentences, said they would all run concurrently.

Meanwhile, former Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Registrars Limited, Chester Ukandu and a former director, Achi George, have been remanded at Ikoyi prison till April 10, 2018 for allegedly forging Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) documents. Justice Olabisi Williams of the Special Offences Court yesterday ordered remand them following their not guilty plea to three counts charge against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The duo were accused of conspiracy and forging of CAC Form 2A, claiming that it emanated from the commission.EFCC's counsel, Mrs. Zainab Ettu, disclosed that the defendants had between February 6 and 7, 2012, conspired and forged the letter head paper of Mainstreet Bank Registrars Limited, with registration number: 613674, claiming it emanated from Mainstreet Bank's Registrars Limited.

Ettu further told the court that the defendants, who were formerly managing director and director of the company, had retired from the firm, only to convert the company's properties and bank account with Skye Bank to personal use.