20 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko to Appear Before Roads Committee to Explain Nairobi Flooding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is Tuesday morning set to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads to explain the city's poor drainage system following the heavy downpour.

Sonko who has been accused by city residents of not doing much to fix the poor drainage system will be tasked by the committee to outline measures his administration has put in place to resolve the situation.

Following the huge public outcry, Sonko was forced to apologize promising to lay out plans to mitigate the adverse effect of the rain.

At the same time while absolving himself, the Governor blamed his predecessor Evans Kidero's administration of looting monies meant for clearing the drainage system across the county.

The sitting will come even as City Hall together with the Directorate of Urban and Nairobi Metropolitan Development set aside Sh194 million to address the flooding menace in the county and avert similar incidences in future.

Roads and Infrastructure County Executive Mohamed Dagane said Sh32 million will be used to improve the drainage system in the county and put up measures to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains.

He said the county government has been mapping specific flood-prone areas identified over the years in the capital and it has come up with a comprehensive programme to address flash floods.

Kenya

Exposed - How British Data Company Influenced Poll

An undercover investigation has blown the lid off the workings of Cambridge Analytica, the British data company that was… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.