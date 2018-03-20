20 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hundreds of Commuters Force Their Way Into Ferry After Delays

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

Hundreds of commuters forced their way into a ferry at Likoni channel in Mombasa on Tuesday morning after complaining of delays.

The commuters jumped over a wall at the women waiting bay on the mainland side of the channel to board MV Harambee.

Kenya Ferry Services officials and security guards had a difficult time stopping the crowd from getting into the vessel.

Traffic built on both sides of the channel.

SAFETY

On the mainland side, the snarl-up stretched beyond KFS offices, about 800 metres from the ramp.

MV Jambo and MV Nyayo were grounded on Monday when they developed mechanical problems.

"Three ferries are in operation. Make a point of regarding safety signs wherever you are on board. Wishing you safe sail," posted KFS on its Twitter handle.

On Monday, KFS managing director Bakari Gowa said MV Nyayo would be back in service by the end of the day but that had not happened by Tuesday morning.

PROBLEMS

Mr Gowa said MV Jambo would be deployed to the channel by Friday.

Three ferries - MV Likoni, MV Harambee and MV Kilindini - serve thousands of commuters daily.

KFS managers are feeling the pressure as Mtongwe residents are also crossing at the Likoni channel after the vessel they were using was recalled.

MV Likoni was recalled on Tuesday when MV Jambo developed mechanical problems.

MV Likoni usually operates at the Mtongwe channel and serves at least 15, 000 people.

More than 320,000 people and 6,000 cross the channel every day.

Kenya

Exposed - How British Data Company Influenced Poll

An undercover investigation has blown the lid off the workings of Cambridge Analytica, the British data company that was… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.