Kenya: Hundreds of Commuters Force Their Way Into Ferry After Delays

Hundreds of commuters forced their way into a ferry at Likoni channel in Mombasa on Tuesday morning after complaining of delays.

The commuters jumped over a wall at the women waiting bay on the mainland side of the channel to board MV Harambee.

Kenya Ferry Services officials and security guards had a difficult time stopping the crowd from getting into the vessel.

Traffic built on both sides of the channel.

On the mainland side, the snarl-up stretched beyond KFS offices, about 800 metres from the ramp.

MV Jambo and MV Nyayo were grounded on Monday when they developed mechanical problems.

"Three ferries are in operation. Make a point of regarding safety signs wherever you are on board. Wishing you safe sail," posted KFS on its Twitter handle.

On Monday, KFS managing director Bakari Gowa said MV Nyayo would be back in service by the end of the day but that had not happened by Tuesday morning.

Mr Gowa said MV Jambo would be deployed to the channel by Friday.

Three ferries - MV Likoni, MV Harambee and MV Kilindini - serve thousands of commuters daily.

KFS managers are feeling the pressure as Mtongwe residents are also crossing at the Likoni channel after the vessel they were using was recalled.

MV Likoni was recalled on Tuesday when MV Jambo developed mechanical problems.

MV Likoni usually operates at the Mtongwe channel and serves at least 15, 000 people.

More than 320,000 people and 6,000 cross the channel every day.