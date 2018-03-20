Kenya: IEBC Sh50 Million Transport Cost a Fraud, Chiloba Says

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chief executive Ezra Chiloba on Monday said the Sh50 million the agency paid as costs of transporting poll materials in 2013 "was a fraud".

Mr Chiloba, who appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, said the number of vehicles contracted for the assignment was exaggerated.

BVR KITS

Vehicles reportedly used in specific regions, he said, were found to have been engaged in other areas on the same day, resulting in excess payment of Sh42.7 million.

Mr Chiloba was appearing before the committee to respond to audit queries relating to the commission's accounts for the 2014/15 fiscal year.

The queries relate to the acquisition of biometric voter registration kits, electronic voter identification gadgets and transport of poll materials during the 2013 General Election.

SAME VEHICLE

"For instance, voucher S11 number 0003612 shows that a vehicle with registration number KAU 143Y was working for IEBC in Nakuru County yet the same vehicle was in Isiolo North and South constituencies at the same time," he said.

Despite the audit queries being in the public domain for five years, Mr Chiloba asked for time to furnish the committee with more information.

His request was granted.