Nigeria: We've Raised Fiscal Stimulus for Infrastructure - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration's resolve to tackle infrastructure deficits in the country.The President, who stated that his government had improved fiscal stimulus targeted at infrastructure from 15 to 30 per cent, also lamented the attitude of some stakeholders, particularly heavy-duty vehicle users, towards the use of highways across the federation, saying indiscriminate parking along the roads by articulated vehicles was worrisome as it poses great risk to other road users.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustafa, who spoke during a one-day public enlightenment on the development in the road sector organised by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in Abuja, emphasised the need for strict adherence to regulations on the use of federal highways in the country.

He noted that the occasion was apt, as it will certainly re-enrich the knowledge of stakeholders on the use of Nigerian roads.The convener and Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, berated the previous administration for not utilising oil money well by failing to drastically improve on infrastructure in the country while the oil boom lasted.

The government of the day, Fashola said, is now committed to vigorously fixing road infrastructure even as he applauded some state governments for their efforts in improving on roads that fall under their purview.

The minister noted that high compliance of road use regulations were necessary for an improved society where maintenance and safety of lives of citizens are important.Fashola said that his ministry had embarked on the construction of 22 weigh-bridges across the country to ensure that the roads are not over-stretched, even as he lamented that the roads are over-loaded by 48 per cent hence their deplorable state.