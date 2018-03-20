20 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Parties Ask Saraki to Choose Next Kwara Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The Coalition of Registered Political Parties in Kwara State, yesterday, called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to intervene in the choice of governorship candidate in the state.

The group made the call in a letter written to Saraki which was signed by its coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi.

"Your Excellency Sir, the current situation being experienced is far from that which the indigenes of the state had expected. Simply put, the state is economically imbalanced in every facet of human life.

"Your Excellency Sir, without your recent intervention, the entire state would have collapsed," the group said in the letter.

It said its vision was to build a virile Kwara State where indigenes would always want to be and could always beat their chests as sons of the soil.

The group, however suggested Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari as their preferred choice.

"As a young man, oil and mining magnate, Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki has influenced so many lives positively while seeing you as a role model," it said.

Nigeria

Army Failed to Act on Warnings of Mass Abduction - Report

Nigerian security forces failed to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading towards a… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.