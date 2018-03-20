Nigeria: Confirm CBN Nominees, Others, Presidency Tells Senate

The presidency yesterday tasked the Senate to lift its embargo on non-screening and confirmation of nominees forwarded to it since last year for various positions in agencies not captured by the constitution.

This is coming just as the Senate committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions screened two nominees for deputy governorship positions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as others for membership of the apex bank's Monitoring Policy Committee (MPC).

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang who craved Senate's understanding while introducing the six nominees to the committee members requested the Senate to extend its magnanimity on consideration of the nominees to other nominees forwarded to it since last year.

He said, "I want to on behalf of the executive thank the Senate for the resolution made last week which paved way for screening exercise of presidential nominees for CBN deputy governorship positions and members of the Monetary Policy Committee.

"May I on behalf of the executive plead with the Senate to extend its magnanimity on these nominees to other ones already forwarded to it like executives and board members of various agencies".

But the chairman of the committee, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, interjected by saying the gesture given to the CBN nominees was a special one in view of economic implications their non-screening and confirmation is causing the country.

According to him, non-confirmation of the nominees by the Senate prevented MPC meeting of the CBN to hold in January and even today (yesterday), 19th March 2018.

The reason, he said, led to last week Tuesday's resolution for screening and confirmation of the nominees for the various CBN positions.

The concerned nominees screened yesterday are Mrs Aisha Ahmad from Niger State and Edward Adamu from Gombe State as CBN deputy governors.

Others are Professor Adeola Adenikinju, Dr Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi, Dr Robert Asogwa and Dr Asheikh Maidugu as members of the apex bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

The Senate had last year in reaction to remarks made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who said that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, needed not to be confirmed by the Senate before assuming office in substantive capacity, vowed not to screen nominees forwarded to it by the executive.

The Red Chamber placed embargo on screening and confirmation of presidential nominees for positions in agencies not listed in the constitution.

At the screening yesterday, a nominee for deputy governorship of the CBN, Mrs Aisha Ahmad, advocated non-oil exports-boosting policies, saying they were crucial in diversifying the nation's sources of foreign exchange.

Ahmad made the call while being screened by the Senate Committee on Banking and Finance.

Mrs Ahmad said, "One of the key challenges that we are facing is over-reliance on oil and our sensitivity to changes in the price and availability of oil. The real action we need to take concerning diversifying the economy is to diversify the sources of foreign exchange.

"It is a simple demand and supply situation; if you have a high demand for your good and supply is not there, there is a problem. Over the last 18 months we have seen a steady stabilization of our rates.