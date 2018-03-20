20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Starc, Marsh Fit to Face Proteas

Australia have been given a welcomed boost with the news that premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc and allrounder Mitchell Marsh are fit and available for selection for the third Test against the Proteas starting at Newlands on Thursday.

Starc's availability is of particular significance given that, on Tuesday, Proteas linchpin Kagiso Rabada was cleared to play in the third Test following his successful appeal against his two-match suspension.

Starc had been struggling with a calf injury in the build-up to the game but got through training unscathed on Tuesday and was "bowling quickly".

"I heard Cameron Bancroft say that he was bowling quite quick, so that's exciting to have him up and going," Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon told media at Newlands on Tuesday.

"I know the bowlers are feeling pretty fresh after a couple of days off. It's been a big summer for them ... but I've got no doubts about Starcy."

Marsh, meanwhile, picked up a groin injury in the second Test in Port Elizabeth but he, too, has recovered.

Australia are expected to go in with an unchanged side.

