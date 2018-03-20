President Peter Mutharika has hit at his critics who say he is busy with ground breaking ceremonies for development programs when the actual projects are failing to take off.

Speaking for the first time after Livingstonia Synod moderator Levi Nyondo accused Mutharika of concentrating on ground breaking ceremonies instead of ensuring that the projects take off, Mutharika said his critics are blind.

"This is nonsense. These people are blind, they don't live here in Malawi. They cannot see what is happening out there. They should come out of their comfort offices to see the massive development projects out there," said Mutharika.

He was speaking in Salima during the ground breaking ceremony of a Chinese funded cotton factory.

Nyondo said President Mutharika presided over the ground breaking ceremonies of Mombera University in Mzimba and a teachers college in Rumphi, projects which are yet to take off.

But Mutharika said his administration has fulfilled most of its campaign promises in the run up to the 2014 general election and has embarked on new development programs.

Speaking earlier, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grazider Jeffrey said the Mutharika administration has development projects spread across the country.

"Those who say the government is just developing the south lack honesty, this is not true. This cotton company is not in Blantyre or Thyolo. This is the third time that the president has been here to launch develooment programs," she said.

She said the DPP would crash the opposition during the 2019 general election because of its development agenda for the country.