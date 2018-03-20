Angola: President Leaves for Rwanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, travels to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, this Tuesday to attend the Tenth Extraordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, on Wednesday 21.

The Kigali meeting will have as its high point the signing by the African statesmen of the agreement establishing the Continental Free Trade Zone (ZLEC).

ZLEC intends to create a market of 1.2 billion consumers, with intra-African trade rising from 16 percent to 53 percent. Angola is one of the countries advocating for the existence of this community.