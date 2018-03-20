20 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Arrest an Educator for Rape

Morebeng — The Police in Morebeng outside Polokwane have arrested a 43-year-old educator for raping an 18 -year-old girl.

It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim a year ago while she was still attending the school where the suspects was appointed.

The suspect has since appeared before the Molemole Magistrate's Court and the case was postponed to 27 March 2018 for a formal bail application. The suspect remains in custody.

The suspect was identified as Ngoako Masipa.

The circumstances around how this ordeal occurred is subject to Police investigations which are still unfolding.

South Africa

