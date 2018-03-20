Nigeria: Kidnappers On Tricycle Bath Unimaid Student With Acid

A final year student of the Universty of Maiduguri, Fatima Abu Usman is currently on admission at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital(UMTH ) battling with acid burns after two men kidnapped her in in Maiduguri on tricycle( Keke NAPEP)) and dumped her after dispossesing her of her mobile phones and other valuables.

Fatima who is of the Department of Nursing in UNIMAID was kidnapped on Friday last week in the heart of Maiduguri in front of the First Bank Plc, shortly after she emerged from the bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.

According the senior special adviser to Governor Kashim Shettima on social media , Mr Christopher Akaba ,the victim boarded a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP to Baga Road, but unknown to her, one of the men in the tricycle brought out a white handkerchief and pretended as though he was having cough, but as soon as he touched her face with it, she passed out, only to find herself dumped at the Railway Bayan Quarters area, bathed with a substance suspected to be acid around 1pm last Friday.

"She was also disposesed of her android phone and other valuables.

"We visited her at the UMTH yesterday where she's currently on admission.

"It's sad that an innocent young lady like Fatima, who is already in her final year at the university and looked forward to a better future, should be subjected to such cruel and inhumane treatment by criminal-minded Keke NAPEP operators in the state.

" I will suggest that it is about time that the activities of Keke NAPEP operators in the state be thoroughly scrutinised so as to weed out the criminal elements among them. Those perpetrating such crime may not even be from the state", Mr Akaba said.

He noted that if this can happen during the broad daylight, one wonders what has been going on under the cover of darkness.

Continuing Akaba said , " I learnt that many of such cases had been reported to the police in recent times, but the female victims and their families hardly open up because sexual assault is involved in most cases.

"I also believe that there's a direct correlation between such crime and the abuse of drugs by youths in the society. No right thinking individual will commit such crime except under the influence of drugs.