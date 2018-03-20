Angola: Africa With Unique Opportunity for Economic Affirmation

Kigali — The Angolan minister of Trade, Jofre Van-Dunem Júnior, said last Monday in Kigali, Rwanda, that with the signing of the Continental Free Trade Zone Africa has the great opportunity to affirm itself economically.

The Continental Free Trade Zone is to be launched on 21 March, this year, at the Tenth Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the African Union (AU).

The Angolan minister, who was speaking to journalists during the break of the activities of the A.U Executive Council, reaffirmed that the participants are showing great willingness to create the basis to transform Africa into a good continent to live in.

"This is a great opportunity for Africa to have a single voice, so I think we'll not miss this opportunity", stressed Jofre Van-Dunem Júnior.

He expressed his confidence in the idea that after the signing of the agreement consistent steps can be taken so that the African populations start to gain more and more economic independence.

When asked whether Angola has real conditions to implement the Free Trade Agreement, the minister replied "We cannot say that the conditions are totally really. We have to create them wherever they do not exist, we hae to work to find the right way".

In Monday's session, the A.U Executive Council analysed the documentation that will be submitted to the Summit of Heads of State.

The Angolan delegation to this meeting was headed by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto.