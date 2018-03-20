South Africa: Hawks Clamp Down On Fraud Syndicate At Unisa Pretoria Campus

press release

Gauteng — Six suspects appeared briefly at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday on allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering

It is alleged that University of South Africa (Unisa) payroll administrator Thandie Esbie (48) allegedly colluded and manipulated the bursary system by creating ghost students. Almost R1, 7 million was allegedly lost in two years by the South African Agency for Science and Technology (SAAST) under the administration of the National Research Foundation of South Africa.

On Friday last week the Hawks team paid a visit to the Universities main campus in Pretoria and arrested Esbie whilst the other five syndicate members were picked up at their respective homes in and around Pretoria.

The six spent the weekend behind bars and on Monday during their court appearance, they were granted bail.

Esbie was granted R3000 bail, Florence Skhosana (35), Thembi Ndlovu (55), Matilda Mmotlana (26), Joy Skhosana (22), and Clifford Banda were granted R2000 bail respectively. The sixth suspect was unable to attend the court proceeding due to ill health.

Gauteng Hawks Head Major General Prince Mokotedi commended the investigation team and declared that the Hawks will stand firm in fighting corporate corruption activities in the country. He said the public also have a responsibility to act against any corrupt activities and urged them to report any unlawful conducts to the law enforcement authority.

Meanwhile, the case has been postponed to 16 May this year pending further investigations.