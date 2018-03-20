South Africa: Two Men Accused of Killing Coligny Teen Plead Not Guilty

The men accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny pleaded not guilty in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Tuesday.

The two farm workers - Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34 - pleaded not guilty on charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and pointing of a firearm.

In their plea explanation, the men disputed that they had unlawfully and intentionally killed Matlhomola Moshoeu by throwing him out of a moving vehicle.

They also disputed that they unlawfully had in their possession an unlicensed firearm.

Doorewaard and Schutte allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20, 2017.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges that Moshoeu was pushed off the bakkie.

The two men appeared calm during proceedings.

Moshoeu's parents were also in court, accompanied by relatives.

The State called their first witness, Dr Ruweida Moorad, who is a specialist forensic pathologist.

Moorad told the court that she had conducted between 5 000 and 8 000 autopsy reports. She said she had investigated numerous cases of people who had died as a result of falling from vehicles.

She testified that Moshoeu's injuries were consistent with a fall or jump from a vehicle. She, however, said she did not observe any signs that Moshoeu had tried to protect himself when he "jumped".

"There were no injuries documented to the hands, his protective mechanism[s] were not employed," she said.

She also told the court that Moshoeu - whose name means "Sorrow" - had severe external injuries.

Following Moshoeu's death, some residents claimed he had been killed because he was black. His death sparked protests in the area, which saw a number of houses and businesses burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

