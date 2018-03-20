20 March 2018

South Africa: IPID Head Robert Mcbride Off the Hook for Child Abuse

On Tuesday, the state announced that it was withdrawing charges against IPID (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) head Robert McBride for child abuse. No reasons were given at the Pretoria Magistrates Court as to why the charges were being dropped - but it marks a provisional end to a story marked by peculiar circumstances from the start. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Robert McBride will not be prosecuted for child abuse for now. When McBride appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it marked the provisional end of seven months' worth of court appearances for the IPID head, since being charged with contravening the Children's Act in August 2017.

Charges were laid against McBride last year after his 15-year-old daughter claimed that he had throttled and punched her while driving.

McBride painted the incident as part of a normal family disagreement. He admitted having "admonished" his daughter after becoming concerned about her "rebellious" behaviour, but strongly denied assaulting her.

It was McBride's contention that the case was opened as an attempt to tarnish his reputation. He said that charges had been laid by a woman who had previously asked him to quash traffic fines for her, and been rejected. McBride provided documents...

