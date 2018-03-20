Nesango hit maker Clive Malunga who landed in the dock after his tenant reported him for stealing her cell phones has been acquitted.

Malunga, 57, who was answering to theft and malicious damage to property charges, was last week freed after a Harare magistrate, Gideon Ruvetsa ruled that the allegations were fabricated.

The full trial revealed that he never stole the alleged property.

In addition, the state failed to prove its case after the complainant, Sharon Chinoputsa, failed to bring exhibits of the property allegedly damaged by Malunga.

Allegations against him arose on May 8 last year when he allegedly moved the property of his tenant, Chinoputsa, 31, out of his Greendale house in her absence.

Prosecutors alleged that he damaged Chinoputsa's property including a washing machine, food processor, plates and water glasses.

Court heard Chinoputsa also found her two Samsung galaxy tablets, a Vodafone cell phone and car keys missing after Malunga intruded into her rented home.

It was Malunga's defence was that the allegations were a fabrication by his tenant whose husband became angry after he established that his wife had been thrown out of the house.

He told the court during his trial that Chinoputsa's security guard assaulted his daughter on the day in question and he opened a case against him prompting the complainant to lie against him.

Malunga also told court that Chinoputsa in fact helped him to take the property outside but her husband arrived later in the company of some MDC youths who were violent before they returned the property back into the house.