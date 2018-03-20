20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 55 Municipalities Are Dysfunctional - Mkhize

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than 55 municipalities have been identified as distressed or dysfunctional, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize says.

Mkhize announced on Tuesday that he would be deploying technical capacity experts who would provide support to municipalities in their core functions.

"The focus of the teams will be to provide infrastructure planning, delivery, operation and maintenance, infrastructure management, financial management as well government and administration issues," he said.

Cogta identified that 31% of the country's municipalities were dysfunctional, while 31% were almost dysfunctional. Only 7% of municipalities were well functioning and 31% were reasonably functional, Mkhize said.

Refusing to name municipalities identified as in distress, Mkhize said that the programme would be rolled out to 27 district municipalities.

"In the short term, the investment in skills development in municipalities will also continue to be a priority," he added. Cogta would emphasise youth development as part of its skills development.

Youth apprenticeship and youth graduate programmes which offered bursaries for artisan placement would also form part of skills development, he said.

In 2016, a government performance index by research and advocacy group Good Governance Africa found that nine of the 10 worst performing municipalities were in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, City Press reported.

The newspaper wrote that Good Governance Africa had identified that municipalities were found wanting on the delivery of services. These included water and electricity, sanitation, refuse removal, housing, health facilities and access to police.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.