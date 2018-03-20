South Africa: Alleged Hijacker Arrested

press release

Dawn Park Detectives arrested a 22-year-old suspect for carjacking which occurred on Tuesday, 13 March 2018.

A 26-year-old complainant opened a case after he fell victim of carjacking on the said date at East Central, Windmil Park. The complainant alleges that he was relaxing in a car with his girlfriend when they were approached by three males, one armed with a firearm. The suspects instructed them to sit at the back of the car. They drove with them and dumped them along Rooikraal Road.

The investigation led the detectives to Palmridge Court where one of the suspects was appearing in court for a different case. On arrival at the court, the 22-year-old suspect was arrested immediately after he was released on bail.

The suspect is expected to appear in Boksburg court soon to face carjacking charge.