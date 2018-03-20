20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SARB's Naidoo - We Warned VBS On Its Reliance of Huge Depositors

Tagged:

Related Topics

In his presentation to the Standing Committee on Finance, South African Reserve Bank registrar Kuben Naidoo raised concerns including deficient compliance culture, weak asset and liability management, potentially illegal municipal depositions and poor quality in regulatory reports.

The Reserve Bank told the committee on Tuesday that VBS had been warned of the risk attached to municipal deposits that it allowed on more than one occasion but said these practices continued.

Last year National Treasury issued and instruction to municipalities to discontinue these deposits.

Naidoo said in September 2015 and September 2016 it warned VBS Mutual Bank against its practices where it related to the municipal deposits.

He said in spite of efforts to turn things around for VBS, the bank did the opposite.

"VBS was warned against reliance placed against the ten largest depositors, with municipalities the largest. VBS was alerted against the increasing sectorial concentration of municipalities and worsening liquidity mismatch positions," Naidoo said.

The SARB said in August of 2017 VBS was advised to seek alternative liquidity contingency plans in the event of total municipality deposit outflow.

Naidoo said the bank failed because its management repeatedly failed to heed the Reserve Bank's advice.

"Not only did they fail to heed our advice and reduce the risk that they were exposed to, they went in the opposite direction. We have asked them repeatedly to apply for a commercial banking license to allow them more scope than a mutual bank and to allow us more room for supervision," he said.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.