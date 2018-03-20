20 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ribadu Wants Senate to Reconsider Stance On Magu

Tagged:



By Abbas Jimoh

The pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Malam Nuhu Ribadu has urged the Senate to reconsider its stance on the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the commission.

He was speaking at an anti-corruption town hall meeting tagged "A spanner in the wheel of corruption" organised by the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation and MacArthur Foundation yesterday in Abuja.

Referring to the face-off on the confirmation Magu, Ribadu said the commission has done fairly well and that its head should enjoy Constitutional independence like the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the DG of Department of State Services (DSS) and Chief of Army Staff among others.

Speaking on the "Roles of Accountability Actors" the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Mr Waziri Adio said corruption has become integrated in the nation's psyche so much that it is being seen as 'bloodless sin' which is not taken serious.

The Director Public Policy Initiative of the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation Mr Amara Nwakpa said "Today's performance, 'The Wheel', written in 1989 by late Ken Saro Wiwa reminds us that in the past three decades, despite strong government rhetoric, nothing significant has changed. No matter how tough the stance is at inauguration, successive administrations eventually succumb to their own brand of corruption."

