South Africa: Limpopo Police Members Receive Medals for Loyal Service

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo had today, 20 March 2018, held a parade at Thohoyandou stadium.

The purpose of the parade was to award members of the SAPS who rendered a faithful, loyal and continuous service for a period of 10 years, 20 years and 30 years respectively.

Present at the event are the MEC for Transport and Community Safety Mme Makoma Makhurupetje, the King of Venda Khosikhulu Mphephu Ramabulana, The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, the Deputy Provincial Commissioners Major General Morakaladi and Major General Scheepers, Cluster Commanders, Provincial Heads and community members.

A total of sixty one (61) members between the ranks of Constable and Lieutenant Colonel were awarded loyalty medals in the following categories:

23 members - 30 years

24 members - 20 years

18 members - 10 years