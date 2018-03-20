Nigeria: Good Coast Games - Team Nigeria Storms Australia March 24

Team Nigerian athletes are expected to depart for the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on March 24, an official of the Federal Ministry of Sports has revealed.

The Deputy Director, Para-Sports and coaching department in the ministry, Yemi Usikaye, told the News Agency of Nigeria that 56 athletes and 22 coaches would depart from Abuja ahead of the games.

"This first batch of athletes and coaches will come from Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Gymnastics, Para-Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

"The second batch which will consist of athletes and coaches from Wrestling and Athletics Federations will leave on April 2," the official said.

NAN report that an advance team of officials from the ministry departed Nigeria on March 18 to attend the Delegates' Registration Meeting due to hold on March 22.

NAN also reports that athletes competing in the Games would round-off their training and proceed to Brisbane on March 24.

The athletics federation would depart with 25 home-based athletes and five coaches.

The Games Village will officially open on March 25 while team officials are allowed to check their athletes' rooms five days before the commencement of the event.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will hold from April 4 to April 15.