Nigeria: Dangote, Samsung, Others Offer Automatic Employment to LSETF Graduate Trainees

Dangote Group, Samsung, Crown Nature Plc and other organisations has offered automatic employment to no fewer than 150 graduate trainees of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) skills acquisition scheme.

The scheme, under the Lagos State Employability Support Project (LSESP), is organised in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and managed by Arc Skills Nigeria, a capacity building and training outfit.

A total of 540 students who participated in the first batch of the programme were awarded certificates by the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) and the Australian Vocational Training and Employment Group (AVTEG).

Their employment was announced at LSESP graduation ceremony and job fair last week after undergoing eight weeks of intensive training in different skills by facilitators in garment making, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and manufacturing.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Oluranti Adebule, said through the success of the programme, his administration was laying the foundation for steady and sustainable economic growth in the state.He said the Employability Support Project (ESP) would continue to support youths through job placement initiatives, disclosing that the project aims to provide 10,000 jobs next year.

"While the business ecosystem in the state has improved over the years, manpower skills gap remains a significant issue for businesses operating in Lagos. "Several firms and industries across the country are unable to find graduates and non-graduates with requisite skills to fill key positions. Paradoxically, there are thousands of unemployed youths out there desperate to find job," he said.

Chairman of the LSETF, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, said the project was aimed at improving the technical and vocational training outcomes in the state with the aim of increasing employment opportunities for young people in Lagos.

"This event is the culmination of a journey that started in November 2016 resulting in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the UNDP in May 2017.

"UNDP provided LSETF a grant of $1 million to complement its contribution of $3 million towards the employability project in Lagos State," she added.In addition to the employed trainees, executives of various private organisations made a commitment to giving 600 additional jobs.