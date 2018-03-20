19 March 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Serbia Reiterates Its Position On Western Sahara Issue Based On International Law

Belgrade — Serbia has reiterated its constant position on the issue of Western Sahara based on the provisions of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, in response to Moroccan propaganda.

The Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "Following various reports in the foreign media and on social networks regarding the position of the Republic of Serbia on Western Sahara and its erroneous interpretation and misinterpretations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to take this opportunity to reiterate once again its firm position on this issue, which remains unchanged and consistent, based on the provisions of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," said the statement.

"The issue of Western Sahara falls within the competence of the United Nations and for the Republic of Serbia, therefore, it is multilateral and regional. The Republic of Serbia strongly supports the UN efforts to find a solution to the issue of Western Sahara and advocates a peaceful, just, mutually acceptable and lasting solution, refraining from unilateral steps and without prejudice to the final outcome of UN-brokered negotiations," the statement underlined.

The statement indicated that "the Republic of Serbia calls on both sides (Morocco and the Polisario Front) to resume negotiations in good faith through the UN system that will lead to a solution based on the principles that Serbia has consistently emphasized and maintained." (SPS)

