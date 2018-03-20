Former close aide to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Monday appeared at a government function in Salima presided over by President Peter Mutharika just weeks after she withdrew her membership from the main opposition party.

Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma, who played a crucial role for Chakwera and MCP in the run up to the 2014 general election, attended the ground breaking ceremony for the Africa-China Ginnery Factory in Salima.

This heightened speculation that she had now joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after accusing her former party president Chakwera of dictatorship and political intolerance.

Chatinkha, former Peoples Party acting president Uladi Mussa and former MCP executive member Friday Jumbe were the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

President Peter Mutharika formally introduced Mussa and Jumbe to the DPP supporters at the ceremony.

Chatinkha however told reporters she had not joined the DPP.

"I am here as a cotton farmer, I was invited to grace this function as a cotton farmer, I have not joined the DPP," she said.

She likened her presence at the function to that of Lucius Banda, a 'rebel' United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator whom she said attends MCP functions where he performs with his band.

Mussa, who was spotted in blu regalia, brought with him some Peoples Party women who were dressed in PP colours and Mutharika told them to change to DPP regalia if they wanted.

Mutharika said the DPP door was open for any opposition member who wanted to join the ruling party.