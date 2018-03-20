20 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Taekwondo Team Set for Olympic Qualifiers, World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

RWANDA national junior taekwondo team has upped preparations ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for Youth Olympic Games 2018, scheduled for April 6-8 in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The qualifiers will precede the WTF World Junior Championships, slated for April 9-13 in the same city-Rwanda will contest in both competitions.

The team comprising of three boys and three girls, is in non-residential training as they prepare to debut in the continental and global competitions.

In preparations since last month at Amahoro national stadium, under the watchful eye of head coach Eugene Ntawangundi, the six players will enter a one-week residential camp in Muhanga before departing for Tunisia on April 3, three days before the Youth Olympic Games 2018 qualifiers.

The three boys are; Jean Paul Sekanyambo, Happy Niyonkuru and Eric Byukusenge while the girls include; Nadege Umurerwa, Adinette Umuhoza and Yvonne Benimana.

"The players are doing great in training; they are talented and strong-willed for the two competitions in Tunisia. We are mainly focused on qualifiers for Youth Olympics," Ntawangundi told Times Sport on Monday.

While Rwanda made her maiden appearance in World Junior Championship in 2016, in Canada, the six youngsters will be looking for tickets for what would be Rwanda's first appearance in Youth Olympics - in Taekwondo.

The delegation to Tunisia will be headed by Rwanda Taekwondo Federation president, Placide Bagabo, while former national champion Zura Mushambokazi, is the assistant coach.

Follow @bishumba

Rwanda

African Union Rallies Members Ahead of Landmark Trade Deal

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has urged African countries to ratify and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.