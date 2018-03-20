Nigeria: APC to Expel Members in Court Over Leadership Extension

Enugu and Ado-Ekiti — Those who took the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court over the recent extension of leadership tenure nationwide would be expelled from the party.Secretary, Forum of State Chairmen of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye said yesterday that in line with its provisions, dragging the party to court on any issue without exhausting the internal mechanisms for resolution, attracts automatic sanctions.

Nwoye who also is the Chairman of APC in Enugu State, at a press briefing in Enugu, expressed surprise that certain members who disagreed with the extension provision had gone to court.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said the party would conduct a free, fair and credible primary in Ekiti State, ruling out the possibility of delegates' list padding and other fraudulent practices that can cause crisis after the May 5 primary.31,

Oyegun also said that the party would deploy available resources to win the July 14 governorship election in the state, describing the impending poll as a 'must-win' for the party.He spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday while flagging off the party's continuous registration exercise at the APC secretariat in Ajilosun area of the capital city.

Oyegun, however hinted that the delegates' list that would be used to conduct the primary had been compiled, insisting that copies would be made available to aspirants with good financial standing in the party in due course.

He said: "We will work hard to ensure that Ekiti returns to the progressives fold. Though, we are in power at the centre , but that doesn't mean we should not work hard. President Muhahmmadu Buhari as you know him will not rig or compromise or subvert the will of the electorate, so we must work hard to deserve the victory that will come to us."

Oyegun was received by the party chieftains including, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Segun Oni and members of the state working committee.

Aspirants at the event included, Segun Oni, Senator Gbenga Aluko, Senator Ayo Arise, Wole Oluleye, Capt Sunday Adebomi, Bimbo Daramola, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Victor Kolade, Mr. Kola Alabi, Mr. Diran Adesua, Dr. Bayo Oriire and Femi Bamisile.