Once again the Ethiopian CAF Confederation Cup representatives Wolayita Dicha did something substantial. They had a victory over the strong Egyptian side beating them in a penalty shoot outs after finishing the normal time 2-1 in favour of Zamalrk on Sunday.

The first leg 2-1 advantage of Wolayita Dicha put the aggregate result at 2-2. There is no extra time in the home and away matches. So penalty shootouts decide the winners. That gave them a golden opportunity to reach the group stage with a win over the hot favourites Zamalek.

Wolayita Dicha side are indeed the surprise team. Last year nobody thought that they would lift the prestigious Ethiopian knock out trophy. But they did it for the first time in their four years history in a style.

Few expected a comfortable win in their international debut against the Tanzanian side Zimamoto in the preliminary. But they did it with little difficulty.

As if that was not enough they beat the African giants Zamalek to get out of the continental game with a penalty shootouts.

The away win Zamalek was a surprise to of Ethiopian football fans. For the newly appointed coach Zenebe Fisseha this was a big achievement and an A- plus on his CV.

Following a 2-1 win over the visiting Egyptian side Zamalek at the Hawassa international stadium, the Wolayita Dicha players and staff members were given 520, 000 Birr bonus.

Right after the side earned the sweet 2-1 victory over the most experienced and the hot favorite's Egyptian side Zamalek the board of the club decided to give 20, 000 Birr bonus to each player and staff member.

At that time board chairman Dr. Getahun Garedew said that the players did what they could for their club and the country. "The players may fight to gain glory and fame through victory. That is what they expect from football career but the club management went beyond that. Depending on our financial capacity we decided to give them 20, 000 birr cash bonus to the players each. This is the beginning. We expect to do more in the days ahead for the players."

Yes, as the board chairman Getahun puts it was just the beginning. Now his side made an unexpected big jump in the continental competition. So the board definitely will make the second round decision.

The match between Wolayita Dicha and Zamalek was transmitted live on international TV. The board said that the club received 25, 000 USD from the TV rights deal. This brought a lucrative income for the club.

But now the club reached the lucrative group stage to generate more than the 25 thousand USD TV rights.

To this day Wolayita Dicha are the second club to win over Zamalek, The first one was Mechale, the Defence Force side close to 40 years ago.

Comparing to the 107 years of Zamalek history and a 5 years Wolayita Dicha the people were extremely happy. Plus, beating the Egyptian side on their home ground is a rare occasion. That gives an extreme jubilation to the Ethiopian people.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's CAF Champions League representatives Saint George faced an early exit after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the at the hands of the Ugandan side KCCA in Kampala on Saturday.

In the first leg the two sides finished goalless at the Addis Ababa stadium 12 days ago. St. George fans are extremely disappointed by the poor result. The coincidence was that the most experienced St. George side are disgracefully departed from the continental big event while the young Dicha managed to go in to the group stage.

Berhanena Selam win first Coca Cola Cup cycling race

Cyclists in the making

The newly formed Berhanena Selam Enterprise side had the full domination in the first day of Addis Ababa Coca Cola cycling Cup that began on Sunday at the Tsion Hotel venue.

It was indeed a colourful beginning of the cycling season. Thousands of people gathered at the venue to witness the first day meeting.

In the days most remarkable and impressive men's course race that covered 78.2km Abush Gebreananya of Berhnena Selam came out first leaving behind Israel Petros of Electric and Haile Awel of Berhanena Selam to take the second and third places, in the order of that.

The fourth place was won by another Berhanena selam cyclist Solomon Mintesnot. Haile transferred to Berhanena Selam from Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE) at the start of this season.

If there was one exception who showed brilliance in the senior course race was the young EGTE cyclist Behailu Fikre. To the surprise of all, he managed to take the seventh place. Many cyclist fans gave him tumultuous applause when he managed to settle seventh in this gruelling 78.2 km race. In the eyes of many he is the man of the future if he keeps up as is.

Considering his potential the federation thinks to offer him special support to go forward with this kind of strong determination.

In the men's mountain bike that covered 57.8km Eshetu Madebo won title with consummate ease. Mituku Mebratu finished second while Yishak Abrham won the third place. Yishak came from the youth project. He was another excitement to the race on Sunday. The cyclists from Garad were dominant in this event.

In the women's 20 km mountain bike contest Tigist Lema came out first leaving behind Hana Bulbula and Biyone Getu to take the second and third places, respectively. Three of them are from Yeka Sub City.

Last year the first day meeting took place at the Addis Ababa stadium. Well, kick off around the stadium usually seen as an ideal venue as stadium has the capacity to attract huge crowed. This is simply because sport loving people are accustomed to go around the stadium. That helps to attract many people when there is a cycling race.

The federation said that venues like Tsion Hotel too have now become attractive and popular for cycling fans. That is because the road from Tsion hotel up to Wingate School is very convenient for cyclists. As the federation predicted last week very many people came to witness the Sunday opening day race at Tsion Hotel.

The Addis Ababa Cycling Federation, AACF, expressed delight by the excellent performance of Berhanena Selam side in their debut. The AACF President Rezene Beyene said that this was beyond the expectations of the federation. "We expected moderate performance from Berhanena Selam but they had sown spectacular performance. If this feat is repeated in the coming week race, it will take the level of the race one step higher than it is now," the President said.

According to the Federation last week announcement the seasons cycling competition is sponsored by Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company. The sponsorship deal was set for the coming one year with the possibility of extension.

Under this sponsorship deal the AACF will get 570, 000 (Five hundred seventy thousand) Birr from Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C for one year.

For Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C this is the second year running to sponsor the Addis Ababa cycling race series. Last year Coca Cola covered the cost of the series all through to the end. The sponsorship deal at that time was close to 500, 000 Birr.

The federation said that this year there will be seven contending clubs, one more than the previous year. The clubs are the Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE), Electric, Garad, Eritrean Refugees, Yeka Sub City and Ethiopian Youth Academy. The newly addition seventh side are Birhanena Selema enterprise.

The federation further said that due to the current sponsorship deal youth training program is scheduled to take place in different sub cities. The federation is expected to give training for sub cities such as Bole, Kolfe Keranio, Nefas Silk Lafto, Arada and of course Yeka.

The women's participation in cycling sports is limited. Sunday was no exception. The federation at the end said that they will encourage the women's to participate in wider margin.

The federation announced that the second day Addis Ababa Coca Cola Cup will continue next week in a new venue.

The Addis Ababa Cycling federation, (AACF), has invited enthusiastic cycling fans to witness the coming Sunday second day race for free at the Tsehay Real State to Kara Road.