Ethiopia: World Bank Pledges U.S.$600 Million for Urban Governance

The International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank (WB) approved to finance Ethiopia with 600 million dollars to help strengthen the capacity and performance of local urban governments, expand sustainable urban infrastructure and services, and promote local economic development.

Ethiopia has an urban population that is growing at a rate of 3.8pc a year. Since 2000, WB has been supporting Ethiopia through the Urban Local Government Development Program (ULGDP).

The program is aimed at improving the institutional enforcement of local governments and is based upon the new Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program (UIIDP).

"While the new investment builds upon the successes of ULGDP, it also incorporates important lessons learned and introduces a new approach," said Carolyn Turk, World Bank country director for Ethiopia. "This new approach will help Ethiopia to develop a strategy for sustainably financing urban development."

UIIDP will scale up activities initiated under ULGDP to support 73 new cities, making it a total of 117 cities across nine regional states, and to benefit more than 6.6 million Ethiopians.

The UIIDP envisions that all cities will, in the long term, produce increasing levels of own-source revenues to finance investments in infrastructure and provide services.