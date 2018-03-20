Ethiopia: Ours Isn't a Zero-Sum Country

opinion

At a time when Ethiopians need a unifying national conversation in an open public forum, what they have instead are multiple parallel conspiratorial conversations, Abdul Mohammed, a regional political analyst, argues, calling for the middle ground in the political divide to prevail.

Ethiopia is experiencing a crisis of transition. This is not surprising. It is also an opportunity for an Ethiopian solution to Ethiopia's crises. Let us remind ourselves of the wisdom that you should never let a good crisis go to waste.

Ethiopia is not alone in facing a national political crisis today. What is unique about our country is that we have not yet collectively debated our national crisis in a way that allows us to reach a shared solution.

Around the world, many countries that have been going through accelerated economic transformations are also in deep political crises: we see this from Brazil to Thailand and from South Africa to Turkey. All these crises have something in common. An established political leadership has become too comfortable with power, while large numbers of young people have matured into adulthood with enormous expectations of greater life chances and freedoms, finding that those expectations are not being met.

But the vast majority of young adults are open-minded and open to debate: their energies can transform the present and build the future.

Also, with the crumbling of the American world order, middle-ranking countries around the world have a historic opportunity - and obligation - to find their own nationally distinctive paths. For leaders who are arrogantly sure of their own visions, this can be a recipe for authoritarianism. Where leaders lack any confidence, it is a recipe for stagnation and confusion. For the middle ground, it is an opportunity for a patriotic way ahead that builds upon what is unique and distinctive about a country.

If nations are divided and fearful, it makes them ripe for instability - sometimes fomented by malicious outsiders, sometimes by extremists within their societies. Even the world's most powerful countries, such as the United States and Britain, find that their publics are being pulled apart by polarising forces that dominate the national conversation.

As a distinguished statesman observed, "The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity." We can adapt this maxim to our times: moderate voices are quiet, extremist voices are loud and are polarising social media effectively.

Ethiopia has its unique qualities and circumstances. We do not yet have an energetic and overambitious leader developing a personality cult. We do not have a country run as a family business, whose members have devoured the nation's resources with conspicuous personal consumption, or an elite whose members have drained the national wealth by hiding it in tax havens for their private gain. We do not have an army running the country.

Let's be grateful for those mercies.

What we do have is a public realm that is divided into ethnic groups, and is being pulled further apart into polarised camps by provincialist agendas and an ethno-nationalist social media. At a time when Ethiopians need a unifying national conversation in an open public forum, what we have instead are multiple parallel conspiratorial conversations. This cannot solve our problems and move our country ahead.

There are two layers to this problem. One is the medium of the public discussion itself; the other is the political structure of the country.

As in all countries, the majority of the citizenry want nothing more than to be able to pursue the best for their communities, their families and themselves. They occupy the middle ground of political life. And most of the time, national political leaders also share this stance and grow lazy in cultivating their constituency and communicating their message.

The most negative outcome of our government's policies on the media, civil society, and free speech is the narrowing of this middle ground and its increased confinement to the official organs of the party and government. It is natural that people become bored if not distrustful of official channels. Then, the alternatives exist only on the fringes, especially in the unregulated diaspora based social media. It is like clearing a field of every plant except a single specially selected strain of maize, and then being surprised when this strain sickens and vigorous pesticide-resistant weeds take over the farm. The answer is not more pesticides: it is the sowing of barley, wheat, sorghum and teff as well.

I call for a patriotic middle ground.

For this to flourish we need an open national discussion: the civil society and media laws need to be revised to allow public debate. The anti-terror laws should only be applied to violent terrorists, not to journalists, students, and bloggers.

Then there is the deeper problem: a political infrastructure built almost exclusively around Ethiopia's constituent peoples and groups. The 1995 Constitution of 'a nation of nations and nationalities' was designed for sound and understandable historical reasons, to remedy deep-seated wrongs with respect to Ethiopia's ethno-nations and to provide all the peoples of this great multi-national country with equal rights.

That was a huge and historic step. Every large and complex multi-identity country has a federal system, and Ethiopia was right to choose this path.

But every federal system is a work in progress. It must adapt to changing circumstances. Identities evolve; nations change their character. The nature of national sentiment in an agrarian society is different from an industrialising one. Ethiopia has been transformed over the last quarter of a century with unprecedented economic growth, but the organisation of political parties and administrative functions have not adapted accordingly.

For sure, there are crises in the regions: real grievances, real problems that need to be resolved. But, fundamentally, there is an Ethiopian problem which cannot be designated to particular linguistic groups in Oromia and Amhara regional states, as this problem is shared by those in Tigray, Afar, Gambella, or the Southern regional states. The Ethiopian national problem may take somewhat different forms in each region. But no region can solve its problem on its own, separate from the others.

Part of this is for the regions to be the owners of the national problem.

It is imperative for the ethnic nationalists to recognise that their aspirations can be achieved only as Ethiopians. There is no way for organizations to realise the rights and aspirations of certain groups separately from those of other Ethiopians. We all rise together; one of the great lessons of the last 20 years is that Ethiopia has a tremendous potential for growth, and everyone can share in this growth. The way to solve the problems of each particular people lies in everyone coming together in Addis Abeba in order to address the national challenges.

Ours is not a zero-sum country.

The heart of this agenda is common Ethiopian citizenship. However strong our ethno-national cultural, social and political identities, our human rights are secured as citizens of the Ethiopian state. It is the federal state that is the ultimate guarantor of our civil and political rights. Without a coherent central state authority, we have no meaningful rights, no stand in the world.

Our Ethiopian political settlement should be a careful balance between the powers and obligations of the federal state, and those of the ethno-national regions. When our politics leans too much in one direction, it needs to be brought back to the right balance. This is the politics of the middle ground.

At the heart of citizenship is the idea of inalienable individual rights and a common civic respect for all as co-equals, without distinction on the basis of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. As well as a balance between our identity as Ethiopians and our identities as members of our ethno-national groups, we need a balance between the politics of the cultural-linguistic region and the politics of common civic life.

Many of our most important national institutions cut across all identities: our ministry of finance and economic development and, more importantly, our national defense forces and our missions abroad.

The same should be true for our civic institutions: our media and civil society organisations. It should also hold true for our political parties. In India, another complex multi-identity nation, there are both countrywide and regional political parties. Each must contend for votes, and each must strike electoral bargains with the other. This creates a vigorous and healthy dialogue between the different elements of what it is to be an Indian.

The same should hold here in Ethiopia: those who have a vision for the whole of Ethiopia should be able to run for office on an Ethiopia-wide political ticket. This should be as valid for the EPRDF as it is for any other party: the EPRDF has long argued that it has a vision and program for Ethiopia as a whole, so why should it still consist of ethno-national parties?

Our constitution permits such parties; our shared future demands them.

There is not an EPRDF problem, but an Ethiopian problem that is manifest in the EPRDF. There are some in the EPRDF who appear to believe that the EPRDF should resolve its issues first, and then the party can address the problems of the country as a whole. I humbly suggest that it is by addressing the Ethiopian problem that the EPRDF will be able to resolve its problems.

The two years before our next general election provides Ethiopia with a chance to hold our shared national conversation on our country. Everyone should be heard. Two years is not long, so the debate needs to begin now in order to give enough time for every viewpoint to be aired, and those in the middle ground - those who, I am convinced, are the majority - to find their voices. Our country is strong enough to hold together while we conduct this debate.

We should not be afraid of the angry and polarizing messages that will attempt to undermine us. These fast-moving and turbulent streams will in good time converge into a slower-moving but far more powerful river that flows in a far better direction for our country.

But it is those who can make a considered assessment of our strengths and weaknesses, our achievements and our challenges that must set the terms of this debate. For sure, polarising voices will be heard, preaching hatred and promising that anything is possible if we tear down everything that exists today. But such views cannot be allowed to set our agenda.

Our national conversation must be anchored in the patriotic middle ground. The positive and creative energies of our young people should contribute. I do not doubt that in such a conversation, wisdom and moderation will prevail.

I would like to invoke the statement of the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat. In his Pan-African message on the eve of the 121st Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, he reminded us that, "the spirit and patriotism that made the Victory of Adwa possible remains relevant today. With such a proud history and strong resilience, the African Union is confident in Ethiopia's ability to overcome the challenges at hand and emerge stronger for the greater good of its people, the region and the continent as a whole."