18 March 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Capital Gets Five Science Cafés

By Yibeltal Gebregziabher

The Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) has constructed five science cafés, which have facilities that include ICT rooms, digital libraries, cafés with free access to wireless internet and meeting halls, across five districts in the capital at the cost of 22.5 million Br.

The cafés, which are meant to encourage scientific knowledge and discussions, and whose discussion rooms can accommodate 25 people at once, were completed last month. The cafés also include rooms for hands-on experimentation. Part and full-time staff members are there to assist with these experiments.

"Each of the rooms is constructed with features that are believed to grab the attention of younger people," Tadesse Anbessaw, capacity building head at the Ministry, told Fortune.

The cafés are located in Bole, Arada, Addis-Ketema, Gulele, and Qirqos. They are expected to open their doors before the end of this month.

Each facility took 4.5 million Br to finalise, with most of the cost going to infrastructure and the acquisition of furniture and books in the field of science.

"Their ultimate purpose is to provide educational assistance and skills training, as well as a safe place to gather and build caring and supportive relationships with peers and teachers," Tadesse said. "They can be replicated throughout the country including in Addis Abeba to help bridge the education and skill gaps."

Though the major objective of the youth centers is to provide various services to the youth, they are simply serving as meeting halls, not to mention that most board members in charge are incapable of providing the appropriate support, according to Desta Abera, director of science & technology policy research and plan directorate at the Ministry.

Similar science cafés exist in Europe, the United States, Asia and Africa. A recent trend has been the proliferation of what are known as Café Scientific, some of which are organised by the British Council, where people congregate to discuss ideas in science and technology outside academic venues.

Ethiopia has a large youth population, where around 41pc are estimated to be under 15 years of age. To reach this demographic, the country follows the National Youth Policy, coordinated by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, together with the support of stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, NGOs and youth federations.

The Ministry is currently undertaking the construction of a 3.6 billion Br science and technology innovation, research and incubation centre. The centre will include a science museum, library, and conference rooms and is expected to be finalised within five to seven years.

