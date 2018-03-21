Nigeria: NNPC to Work With Military in Oil Exploration in Chad Basin - Baru

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will work closely with security agencies in its bid to resume oil exploration in the Chad Basin.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano at the 54th annual international Conference and exhibition of Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS).

Baru said the resumption of oil exploration activities was imminent and the corporation would work with security agencies to remobilise to Chad Basin and continue their work.

"We are going to work with military authorities to remobilise our workers to Chad basin.

‎"In terms of the Gongola basin, we have been acquiring data and we intend to start drilling exploration wells in the Gongola basin, particularly around the Golmani river.

"We are going to ‎go back to that area in shortest possible time , may be before the end of the year," he said.

He said that the corporation planned ‎to drill four wells and would continue with the exploration of regional acquisition across the lower Benue.

According to him, activities have started in Nasarawa and they will be going to Benue state before the end of year.

Baru said that communal clashes in the area had seriously affected ‎their operations.

He said that the Nasarawa state governor had promised to provide enough security for them to continue.

‎The GMD commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at restoring peace in the Northeast.

In his remarks, Kano state governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, said that the state government had trained 44 youths on gemstone cutting and polishing.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the state Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji said the government would harness the mining sector to boost revenue of the state.