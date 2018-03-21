Kenya: Victoria Beckham Sneaks Into Kenya to Teach Slum Girls Boxing Skills

Photo: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham tries boxing for Sport Relief in Kenya.

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is in the country for a charity event aimed at training girls how to defend themselves in unsafe places.

The project, dubbed box girls, explores "how boxing for women can help make them feel more confident."

The project is funded by Comic Relief and targets girls aged eight to 18, though the location where it is being conducted remains unclear.

This is Victoria second tour in Kenya.

In Kenya meeting girls at #boxgirls project which is supported by @sportrelief x

Box Girl Power - @victoriabeckham is seeing Sport Relief cash packing a massive punch in Kenya. Check out her story...

Check out Michelle's pose! X Kenya x @sportrelief x

Victoria was last in Kenya in 2016, for a Beyond Zero event in October. S

She was accompanied by her son Beckham as they toured Kiambu County and Kibera slums to witness the use of ultra sound machines courtesy of UNaids.