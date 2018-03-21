Nigeria: Insurgency, Security Issues in Hot Spots Would Be Dealt With Quickly

Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian police on patrol.

The chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Tukur Buratai on Tuesday reiterated the Army's commitment to quickly put to an end and bring to a favourable condition all matters of insurgencies and security challenges across the country.

The chief of Army Staff who was represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo added that all the officers and men of the Nigerian Army have sworn to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria remain intact, an oath he said the men were dedicated to it.

Buratai made this known when he received the board of trustees of the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) who had come to present him with an award at the Army Headquarters yesterday.

Buratai noted that the award by GOPRI was humbly especially coming at a time when people were looking for good citizens to step up and count themselves among those looking to develop Nigeria.

The chief dedicated the award to the troops who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Speaking on respecting the human rights of the Nigerian citizen in the course of carrying out their duties, Buratai said that there were a number of operations and exercise that were ongoing to keep the troops and officers very apt in management of security issues.

His words, "The Nigerian Army hold the issues of human rights very dear, because we serve the people and not abuse them, and that is why the human rights unit was opened and since then we have been sensitizing our troops on the need to observe the rights of Nigerians".

Earlier the Executive Director of GOPRI, Ambassador Melvin Ejeh presenting the award of the best Chief of Army Staff in Africa and Icon of peace and National unity for the year 2017 added that it was in recognition of the Chief's efforts in protecting the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria from the invasion of the insurgents.

He said, "this was only possible because of the professionalism and absolute integrity which has returned as the core values of the Nigerian Army once again.