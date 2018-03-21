20 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Somalia: Teenager Declines State Job

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Feisal Abdullahi Omar, 16, who was appointed as deputy district commissioner.
By Abdulkari Khalif

A sixteen-year-old boy has rejected an appointed as the deputy commissioner of a regional state in Somalia because of security fears.

Feisal Abdullahi Omar was to take up the role in Jowhar, the headquarters of the south-eastern state of Hirshabelle.

Omar was last week appointed by Hirshabelle State Interior minister Mohamed Ali Adle to the role in Jowhar region.

The teenager told the media that taking up the role would make him a target for the Al-Shabaab militants, who continue to reign terror in the Horn of Africa state.

"I am still a student at Sheikh Hassan Barsane School in Jowhar. The minister of Interior Affairs sent me an appointment letter," Omar told journalists.

"I want to resign from that post because I can't manage it," he added.

"I am making it clear that I am unable to perform that responsibility because you have seen the insecurity in the country."

Omar says he was not consulted about the appointment, which are made by Somali clan leaders, and he wants to instead focus on his studies.

Omar's parents also had reservations about the appointment. But others in the community told him that it would be an opportunity to be a "role model to the youngsters", he said.

"I met a lot of people who are pushing me to take this job," he said.

Additional reporting by BBC

Somalia

Somaliland Opens Trade Office in Dubai, to Support Investment With the UAE

Somaliland opened on Monday a trade office in Dubai as the country works to boost its trade ties with the UAE. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.