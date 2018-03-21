Kenya/Comoros: Harambee Stars Duo Out of Comoros, CAR Friendly Matches

Marrakech — Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe is set to miss the team's international friendly matches against Comoros and Central Africa Republic on Monday and Thursday next week respectively.

The pacy attacker, who currently is attached to China second tier club Heilongjiang FC, failed to confirm his arrival in Marrakech by Tuesday evening.

South Africa-based defender Brian Mandela is also doubtful for the two matches after picking up an injury while playing for his club Maritzburg United over the weekend.

In a related development, a host of foreign-based players continue to arrive at Stars Le Vizir Parcs and Resort base in Marrakech.

Spain-based midfielder Ismail Gonzalez was the first to jet in on Monday night after he navigated through a two-hour flight from neighbouring Madrid.

He was followed by David 'Cheche' Ochieng and Eric Johanna - who are based in Sweden.

"It's nice to be here again," the 23-year-old Gonzalez, who plays for Fuenlabradda FC in the Spanish third tier league, said.

"I'm told the plan is to start preps for the Afcon qualifiers early so as to improve our chances of qualifying. I'm glad to be part of it."

Other pros in Morocco are Aboud Omar (Bulgaria) and Johanna Omollo (Belgium).

The remaining three players, captain Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga and Michael Olunga were expected to link up with their teammates on Tuesday.

"Most of the players we have called up are fit and on form because they are regularly playing for their clubs. I plan to use the two weeks here to bond the squad and start preps for the Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana in September," Stars stand-in-coach Stanley Okumbi explained.

The foreign legion join 10 Kenya Premier League stars who arrived in Marrakech, which is three hours away by road from the country's capital Casablanca, late on Monday, following a day-long trip from Nairobi, via N'Djamena, Chad's capital.

Gor Mahia trio Francis Kahata, Harun Shakava and Samuel Onyango also linked up with their teammates at the Mohammed V airport in Casablanca from neighbouring Tunisia after featuring for their club in Sunday's Champions League defeat against Esperance.