Angola: President Joao Lourenco in Kigali for Heads of State Summit

Kigali — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived today in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, to participate Wednesday in the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the African Union, which will proclaim the Continental Free Trade Zone.

Prior to the summit were held meetings of experts on Monday and the Executive Council of the African Union on Tuesday.

The Free Trade Zone expects to create a market of 1.2 billion consumers, within intra-African trade rising from 16 percent to 53 percent, with Angola one of the countries advocating the existence of this community.

The African Union (AU) is an international organization that promotes integration between the countries of the African continent in different aspects, with emphasis on unity and solidarity among the peoples of Africa.

Founded in 2002 and successor to the Organization of African Unity, established in 1963, it advocates the elimination of colonialism, the sovereignty of African States and economic integration, as well as political and cultural cooperation on the continent.