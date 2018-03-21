20 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Joao Lourenco in Kigali for Heads of State Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cedida pela fonte / Angop
President of Angola, João Lourenço, arrives in Kigali.

Kigali — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived today in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, to participate Wednesday in the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the African Union, which will proclaim the Continental Free Trade Zone.

Prior to the summit were held meetings of experts on Monday and the Executive Council of the African Union on Tuesday.

The Free Trade Zone expects to create a market of 1.2 billion consumers, within intra-African trade rising from 16 percent to 53 percent, with Angola one of the countries advocating the existence of this community.

The African Union (AU) is an international organization that promotes integration between the countries of the African continent in different aspects, with emphasis on unity and solidarity among the peoples of Africa.

Founded in 2002 and successor to the Organization of African Unity, established in 1963, it advocates the elimination of colonialism, the sovereignty of African States and economic integration, as well as political and cultural cooperation on the continent.

Angola

African Entrepreneurs Discuss Free Trade Zone Feasibility

The Angolan Agostinho Kapaia is joining various entrepreneurs, along with some African Heads of State, at Economic Forum… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.