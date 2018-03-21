20 March 2018

Kenya: Safari Rally Fans Get Driver Back on Track

By Mwende Kasujja

A video of rally fans getting a rally driver and his navigator back on track after they had rolled over has warmed hearts online.

Rally fans helped rally driver Duncan Mubiru and his navigator Musa Msubaga's back on their wheels after their Subaru Impreza had rolled over at the Kedong section of the 2018 Safari Rally.

The Safari Rally was held from Friday to Sunday.

Kenyans Carl Tundo and Tim Jesop won the rally with their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10.

As the winners celebrated at Nakuru's Sopa Lodge, Duncan and Musa were feeling the love of rally fans. The duo finished seventh out of 23.

Duncan rolled infront of his own people as he took on the last stage of Safari rally. The Ugandan fans helped him to get back on the road to finish seventh overall.#Safarirally18 @RallyinAfrika @MotorsportWKe @Rally_FanZone @ugrallyfans @nbstv @ntvuganda pic.twitter.com/u68cehpPuh

- Sharifah Nams (@sharifahramah) March 18, 2018

@KenyaCarBazaar commented, "That was a great corner until the left wheels got off the tracks."

@WEshiwani added, "That's why it's christened "SUFFER"... .Rally (RACE). Definately not for the faint hearted."

@WrenchViking stated, "I have an immense amount of respect for anyone with the balls to find a way to hydroplane sideways."

