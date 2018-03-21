20 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Recruitment of New Health Workers Help Reduce Staff Shortages

Soyo — The hiring, in near future, of the new workers - physicians and nurses - will gradually tackle the issue linked to the lack of staff in various country's health units, the health minister Sílvia Paula Lutucuta has said.

Sílvia Lutucuta stated so on Monday while speaking to the press at the end of a few hour visit to the municipality of Soyo, northern Zaire province.

For recruitment of the workers, the minister announced the sector will hold public tenders soon in all country's municipalities, but she would not specify the date.

"We still have an acute shortage of human resources in all areas of the sector. We believe that the ongoing public tenders will help reduce the deficit, "she said.

As for the current state of the municipal hospital of Soyo, with capacity for 170 beds, Sílvia Lutucuta said part of the infrastructure built recently has not yet fully operational.

The northern Zaire province foresees to hire 82 new health technicians, among physicians and nurses.

The minister is visiting Mbanza Kongo Tuesday, the last stage of her 48-hour visit to Zaire province, started Monday.

