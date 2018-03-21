Sudan: Parliament Discusses Cooperation With Morocco

Khartoum — The Heads of the National Assembly's Committees on Foreign and and Grievances , Dr. Ahmed Sabah -al-Khair, Omer Suleiman discussed at the Parliament premises with the Ambassador of Morocco to Sudan, Mohamed Maa Al-Ainain, the way of boosting relations between two countries and importance of reactivatig cooperation and relations between two countries.
The Ambassador said that the high Sudanese-Moroccan Committee would discuss 76 agreements signed beween the two countries, indicating that the Speakers of Parliaments of two countries will meet within coming period.