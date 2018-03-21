Angola: Minister of Health Wants Continuous Training of Technicians

Mbanza Kongo — The continuous training of health professionals is essential, as it contributes to the humanization of services provided to the population and the improvement of health care, said Tuesday in Mbanza Kongo, the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Speaking to the press, at the end of her 48-hour working visit to the region, the minister stressed that the ongoing training of health workers also allows the assumption of good practices and the standardization of patient approach methodologies.

According to him, a doctor must know how to differentiate the situation of each patient, approach it properly and give the right solution, emphasizing that there are good professionals dedicated to the cause, but also those who have difficulties due to possible failures in their training.

The minister assures that this appeal of continuous training of health professionals, will continue to be made throughout the country.

As a result of her visit to Zaire, the minister acknowledged that despite some financial, infrastructure, human resources and drug shortages facing the sector, she found people who were committed and dedicated to the cause of public health in this region.