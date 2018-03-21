20 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Morocco: The Luxurious Moroccan Resort Where Harambee Stars Players Are Staying

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars players are being hosted in a luxurious resort in Morocco ahead of their two international friendly matches in the next seven days.

Their host has spared no expense to make the Harambee Stars players comfortable as Morocco courts Kenya's support in its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team is in the north Africa country on a eight day tour after landing on Monday.

They are scheduled to play against the Central Africa Republic and Gambia on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Stars are based at the Le Vizir Parc and Resort in Marrakech, some 200km from the capital city Casablanca.

The contingent led by stand-in coach Stanley Okumbi has been accorded a befitting welcome, complete with spacious suites with a kitchen, sitting room and two separate bedrooms.

The resort also has a swimming pool and relaxing area, plus a common room and meeting rooms for conferences.

Having successfully hosted the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) at the expense of Kenya, Morocco is currently warming up to the rest of Africa in its bid to host the World Cup.

Kenya

Kenya Publishes Rules for Operating Drones

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has published regulations for the commercial use of unmanned aerial vehicles -… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.