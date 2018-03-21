Luanda — With all the 23 summoned players present and without any major problem to tackle, the national football team left last Monday evening for Zambia, where they will participate in a Four Nation Tournament, ste to happen on 22-25 March.

Bastos, from Lazio of Italy and one of the five skippers, is probably the most outstanding of the summoned players.

ANGOP has learnt that with this participation, the national squad intends to gain competitive form and improve team combination, ahead of their participation in the competition qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, to happen in Cameroon.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, before the departure of the delegation, the chairman of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur de Almeida, explained that winning this FIFA date competition is not the main objective of the country.

"We are going to Zambia with all the summoned players, without pressure and, basically, to prepare ourselves for the eliminatory games coming ahead and that qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations of 2019. We do not have any clinical problem (...)", Artur de Almeida emphasised.

The tournament will be disputed by the national teams of Zambia (host), Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe.